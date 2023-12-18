Watch CBS News
Officials say massive pileup impacts Telegraph Road in Redford Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 30-40 car pileup shuts down southbound Telegraph Road Monday night at Schoolcraft Road in Redford Township.

Police responded to the pile-up at about 7:10 p.m., and said 10 to 12 people were taken to different hospitals.

The Redford Township Fire Department says it is working to remove cars from the road.

Authorities attributed the pileup to Monday's road conditions, as roads are becoming icy.

