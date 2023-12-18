40 gallons of diesel spilled after semi-truck crash on I-96

FARMINGTON HILLS (CBS DETROIT) - Police are urging drivers to be mindful of the weather conditions on Monday after a semi-truck crash on Interstate 96 in Farmington Hills.

Michigan State Police say no injuries were reported.

Police say at about 5:30 p.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a rolled-over semi on the westbound curve before Haggerty Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling fast on the road and lost control, striking the left-side guardrail. Police say the empty trailer disconnected and rolled on its side. A fuel tank ruptured spilling about 40 gallons of diesel.

Police say a vehicle crashed into the trailer, causing minor damage.

MSP says crews are putting salt on the roads and urge drivers to slow down due to icy roads.

"No matter how big the vehicle or if it is a four wheel drive, drivers need to drive at a speed that is appropriate for the road conditions," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "Remember, weather does not cause crashes, risky driving behavior does."