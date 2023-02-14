Officials react after deadly shooting at Michigan State University

(CBS DETROIT) - A deadly shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three people dead and five others injured.

Police say the suspect in the shooting died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State and federal officials have issued the following statements:

"Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated."MSU's campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them. "It doesn't have to be this way. "Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed. "This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this. "I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the medical professionals who are working to save lives. "Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital."

-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"As a parent, there is no greater fear than having your child tell you there is an active shooter at their school. I experienced this terror along with thousands of other MSU families last night. While my Spartan sons are safe, I am mourning the devastating loss and senseless violence. The events at Michigan State University are a tragedy for the entire state of Michigan. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends, and loved ones. I want to thank everyone in law enforcement who worked to secure the campus and protect the community. I am hopeful that the investigation reveals how we can better protect our children, our neighbors, and all those who call Michigan home."

-Dana Nessel

A devastating night for Spartans everywhere watching our beloved campus turn into a crime scene.



We owe it to the countless traumatized students, and the 3 who tragically lost their lives, to ensure no other community is terrorized like East Lansing was tonight. #SpartansWill💚 — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) February 14, 2023

"It's hard to describe the agony we're feeling in East Lansing tonight. Our hearts are breaking for the families of the students who were killed, for those who have been injured, and for the entire Spartan community. "I'm deeply grateful to the hundreds of law enforcement and first responders who have rushed to East Lansing and put themselves in danger to save lives. I spent the evening in the ELPD and saw firsthand their critical work in complicated circumstances. "The Spartan family is strong, and as devastating as tonight has been, I know that Michiganders and Americans of all stripes are wrapping their arms around East Lansing and our Spartans to mourn alongside us and to lift us up."

-Rep. Elissa Slotkin

"F*** your thoughts and prayers. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Michigan State University community, who are experiencing unimaginable trauma and grief after a shooter opened fire at multiple locations across Michigan State's campus. "What happened in East Lansing is unfortunately far too common. Going to school in America, whether it's pre-school or college, means risking your life every day to the threat of a mass shooting. Yet all we have offered up are empty solutions — traumatizing active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks. "We do not need to live like this. The United States is the only country where this happens. Where mass shootings have left us desensitized, waking up each day to a seemingly never-ending horrific cycle of gun violence. "Living in a society plagued with gun violence can be prevented. It is a symptom of years of inaction. We are not even two full months into 2023, and this marks the 67th mass shooting of the year, along with over 2,215 mass shooting gun deaths. "Thoughts and prayers without action and change are meaningless. Our office will continue to work tirelessly to pass common sense gun reform immediately. We will not stop until our students can attend school without fear, our communities can attend places of worship in peace, and our society is safe from senseless gun violence. "For the most up to date and accurate updates related to the Michigan State University shooting, please follow the Michigan State University Police. It is important that we allow law enforcement to do their job, as more details are released, and a full assessment is provided."

-House Majority Whip Ranjeev Puri