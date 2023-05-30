Watch CBS News
Officials investigate illegal dumping of tires in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - City officials are investigating after a mountain of tires was found illegally dumped in Detroit.

Detroit police say the tires were dumped in the area of Interstate 96 and Burt Road. Members of the General Assignment Unit as well as the city Department of Public Works cleaned up the area.

Authorities advised residents to report illegal dumping by calling 911. You can also report a dumping site by using the Improve Detroit app.

Earlier this month, city officials cleaned up illegal dumping at an abandoned building in Detroit.

Officials say property owners are responsible for keeping their property free of debris.

