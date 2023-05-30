Officials investigate illegal dumping of tires in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - City officials are investigating after a mountain of tires was found illegally dumped in Detroit.

Detroit police say the tires were dumped in the area of Interstate 96 and Burt Road. Members of the General Assignment Unit as well as the city Department of Public Works cleaned up the area.

Authorities advised residents to report illegal dumping by calling 911. You can also report a dumping site by using the Improve Detroit app.

❌ ILLEGAL DUMPING REMOVED

The General Assignment Unit and the Department of Public Works cleared an illegal dumping site near I-96 and Burt Road. The investigation is ongoing.



Report illegal dumping in progress by calling 911. Report dumping sites on the Improve Detroit app. pic.twitter.com/dqUS54PFbH — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 28, 2023

Earlier this month, city officials cleaned up illegal dumping at an abandoned building in Detroit.

Officials say property owners are responsible for keeping their property free of debris.