Detroit building prone to illegal dumping cleaned up

Building prone to illegal dumping cleaned up. AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit has been following a case of illegal dumping at an abandoned building in Detroit in hopes that something could be done about it.

People in the community were fed up with the dumping that had been going there. The building is located in a north-end neighborhood.

After hearing from people who live in that community, we reached out to officials at the Detroit Department of Public Works and got some results. They sent a crew to come out and clean it up.

The cleanup was much to the delight of those who live and travel there.

"I'm glad that they're finally doing something about that because it's still a lot of children in this area," said Tianna Bowen. "It's possibly people that could hurt them in these properties."

Officials with DPW quickly responded and removed the trash once we made them aware of it.

DPW issued a statement, saying in part:

"We all have a responsibility to Take Part and Keep Detroit Clean. The residents are our eyes and ears and we encourage everyone to assist in reporting illegal dumping." "Property owners are responsible for keeping their property clean and free of bulk, debris, tall grass, and weeds. Their responsibility also includes maintaining from the middle of the street in front of their property, back to the middle of the alley behind their property. We all need to love where we live and respect our City. It takes everyone in partnership. DPW has mailed to every household a 4-page informational guide with a re-stickable sticker included to remind residents of the Do's and Don'ts of waste disposal."

DPW also said illegal dumping can be reported in the following ways:

1. Citizens can use the Improve Detroit App

2. Citizens can call Telephone Crime Report Unit (T.C.R.U.) at 313-267-4600.

3. Citizens can call or make a report in person at any Detroit Police Precinct.

4. Illegal dumping that has already taken place- BSEED Environmental Enforcement - 313-876-0426

Although they were happy the property was cleaned up some said they're looking forward to the day when the building is gone.

"What they're going to have to do is probably tear that building down so they won't keep dumping stuff back there because it's burnt up. So they need to go in and tear it down," said Shawn Golden.

Golden lives nearby and said he tried to make that happen.

"Well, I called a couple of times, to see when they're going to tear it down, but it's not on the schedule to be towed down yet, so people just have to keep calling and complaining about it," said Golden.

DPW representatives said currently the property is not on the demolition list.