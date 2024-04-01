Road projects in Oakland, Wayne counties happening this week

Former Lions cornerback Cam Sutton turns self in, Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is continuing to repair roadways throughout the state as part of her Rebuilding Michigan plan, and two Metro Detroit construction projects begin this week.

The two Metro Detroit projects are in Oakland and Wayne counties, but there will also be projects in Cheboygan, Huron, Kent, Mackinac, Osceola, Ottawa, Otsego and Roscommon counties starting this week.

"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely," said Whitmer. "Since taking office, we have rebuilt or repaired more than 20,000 lane miles and 1,400 bridges, supporting over 118,000 jobs, with the Rebuilding Our Bridges program delivering hundreds of millions of dollars to fix local bridges alone. My recent budget recommendation builds on this previous work investing over $15 billion in Michigan's roads and bridges. Let's roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

I-96 Flex Route in Oakland County

Work on the I-96 Flex Route project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 1, and last through Sunday, April 7. Crews will perform planned weekend ramp and lane closures on weekdays due to weather.

MDOT officials say by mid-April, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Traffic will share the eastbound side of I-96.

8 Mile Road Resurfacing Project in Wayne County

Crews will begin the second year of the resurfacing project on M-102 (8 Mile Road) between Woodward Avenue and Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit.

Work began on Thursday, March 28, and is expected to last through Wednesday, May 8.

Crews will complete work that includes hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, concrete patching, signal upgrades, sidewalk ramp improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, sign replacement, drainage upgrades, and bridge work at I-75, according to MDOT.

All intersections and crossovers will stay open during this part of the project, but after May 8, work will move to improve the intersections of the 8 Mile Road and I-75 service drives.

The following closures will be in place:

The westbound 8 Mile Road service drive will have one lane open from Merrill Avenue, west of Dequindre Road, to John R. Road.

The northbound I-75 service drive will have one lane open at 8 Mile Road.

The northbound I-75 service drive ramp to westbound 8 Mile Road will have one ramp lane open.

Westbound 8 Mile Road will have two lanes open from Dequindre to John R. roads for improvements and resurfacing.