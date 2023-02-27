Watch CBS News
MDOT: Two-year project on Telegraph Road begins this week

(CBS DETROIT) - A two-year project on Telegraph Road from Grand River Avenue to 8 Mile Road begins on Wednesday, March 1. 

Starting at 7 a.m. on March 1, northbound Telegraph Road will reduce to two lanes from Grand River Avenue to 8 Mile Road for sewer work. 

Crews will place barrels on the northbound side near 6 Mile Road and the southbound side of 9 Mile Road.

Utility relocation work above and below ground will continue throughout this project.

Here are the lane closures that will happen during this closure:

  • Beginning 6 a.m., Saturday, March 4 through 3 p.m., Monday, March 6, northbound US-24 will have only one lane open from M-5 (Grand River Avenue) to M-102 (8 Mile Road) for sewer pipe to be laid underground.
  • From 3 p.m., Monday, March 6 through late June, northbound and southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) between M-5 (Grand River Avenue) and M-102 (8 Mile Road) will be reduced to two lanes in each direction for median work.

This is part of a $54 million project to rebuild a 1.4 mile stretch of Telegraph Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will update the following areas as part of this work:

  • improving five bridges
  • drainage and watermain improvements
  • sidewalk ramp improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
  • sign replacements
  • traffic signal improvements from the Grand River Avenue intersection to the 8 Mile Road area where a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) will be built to improve efficiency and enhance safety

