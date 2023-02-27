MDOT: Two-year project on Telegraph Road begins this week

(CBS DETROIT) - A two-year project on Telegraph Road from Grand River Avenue to 8 Mile Road begins on Wednesday, March 1.

Starting at 7 a.m. on March 1, northbound Telegraph Road will reduce to two lanes from Grand River Avenue to 8 Mile Road for sewer work.

Crews will place barrels on the northbound side near 6 Mile Road and the southbound side of 9 Mile Road.

Utility relocation work above and below ground will continue throughout this project.

Here are the lane closures that will happen during this closure:

Beginning 6 a.m., Saturday, March 4 through 3 p.m., Monday, March 6, northbound US-24 will have only one lane open from M-5 (Grand River Avenue) to M-102 (8 Mile Road) for sewer pipe to be laid underground.

From 3 p.m., Monday, March 6 through late June, northbound and southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) between M-5 (Grand River Avenue) and M-102 (8 Mile Road) will be reduced to two lanes in each direction for median work.

This is part of a $54 million project to rebuild a 1.4 mile stretch of Telegraph Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will update the following areas as part of this work:

improving five bridges

drainage and watermain improvements



sidewalk ramp improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)



sign replacements



traffic signal improvements from the Grand River Avenue intersection to the 8 Mile Road area where a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) will be built to improve efficiency and enhance safety



For updates on road closures and MDOT projects, visit here.