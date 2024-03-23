Oakland basketball plays NC State in 2024 March Madness second round. Here's what to know for tonight's game.

Michiganders react to Oakland University winning in first round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland Golden Grizzlies men's basketball team continues its historic run in the NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second round in the South region of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Golden Grizzlies (24-11) are the No. 14 seed and will face the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack (23-14) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Behind Jack Gohlke's 32-point effort and 10 3-pointers, Oakland upset No. 3 seed Kentucky, 80-76, Thursday night in first-round play. Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend had 17 points in the win. DQ Cole nailed a corner 3 with 28 seconds remaining to give the Golden Grizzlies a four-point lead.

NC State has won six straight entering Saturday's game and handed the No. 6 seed Texas Tech an 80-67 loss in a first-round game Thursday.

The Wolfpack won five games over five days in the ACC tournament, including an 84-76 victory over North Carolina in the ACC tournament championship game.

NC State is making its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third since 2018. The Wolfpack won national titles in 1974 and 1983 and last reached the Sweet 16 in 2015.

The winner of Saturday's game will face either No. 2 seed Marquette or No. 10 seed Colorado in the Sweet 16.

When is the Oakland vs. NC State game?

Tip-off for Saturday's second-round game from Pittsburgh is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Oakland vs. NC State game

You can watch Saturday's game at 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV.

Where is the Oakland vs. NC State game being played?

Saturday's game is being played at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Who is Jack Gohlke, Oakland basketball's breakout star?

Jack Gohlke became an overnight sensation after draining 10 3-pointers in Oakland's 80-76 win over Kentucky Thursday night. He made seven 3-pointers in the first half alone and finished one short of tying the NCAA record of 11, set by Loyola Marymount's Jeff Fryer in 1990.

Gohlke made 10 3-pointers in Oakland's 107-59 win over IUPUI on Feb. 17.

The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, native is a graduate student transfer from NCAA Division II Hillsdale (Mich.) College and was named the Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year this season.

Gohlke leads all of Division I in made 3-pointers with 131. He has attempted 347 shots from beyond the arc.

Where are the Oakland Golden Grizzlies from?

Oakland University is located in Rochester, Mich., and was founded 67 years ago as Michigan State University-Oakland. The school was renamed Oakland University in 1963.

At the start of the fall 2023 semester, the university had a total enrollment of nearly 16,000 students.

Originally known as the Pioneers, Oakland renamed its teams the Golden Grizzlies in 1998. The school transitioned from an NCAA Division II institution to Division I during the 1998-99 academic year.

How far has Oakland made it in March Madness?

Oakland is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time and first since back-to-back appearances in 2010 and 2011. It marks Oakland's first NCAA Tournament appearance as a member of the Horizon League. Oakland's prior appearances came as members of the Summit League.

Oakland's first NCAA Tournament bid was in 2005. The Golden Grizzlies earned a No. 16 seed as the Summit League (then Mid-Continent Conference) tournament champions that year. They picked up an opening-round win over Alabama A&M before falling to eventual national champion North Carolina in the first round.

Following Thursday's win, the Golden Grizzlies now hold a 2-3 overall record in the NCAA Tournament.

Who is Oakland basketball's head coach?

Greg Kampe is in his 40th year as a head coach—all with the Golden Grizzlies—and is Division I's longest active-tenure head coach. Kampe is one win shy of reaching win No. 700, with an overall record of 699-536.

Is Oakland or NC State predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook projects North Carolina as a 5.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 146.5.

Oakland and NC State players to watch

Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend paces the Grizzlies with 16.9 points per game. He's one of four Oakland players averaging double figures.

NC State senior guard DJ Horne leads the Wolfpack with 16.9 points per game and is one of four NC State players averaging double figures.