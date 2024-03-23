Oakland University in new spotlight following NCAA Tournament win

Catching up with Oakland University men's basketball coach Greg Kampe after win over Kentucky

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University is on cloud nine after a major win in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The team came out victorious over the Kentucky Wildcats.

"They got thunder now, they got motion, we got momentum, don't lose it, stay hot," said junior Jonathon Ashley.

Thursday's winning game over Kentucky now has put the university and team in the spotlight.

"It was never done until that buzzer sounded. With 3.9 seconds to go, it was going to take a miracle for Kentucky to pull it out. You felt pretty good, but you never feel completely good till the buzzer rings and you're winning," said Steve Waterfield, director of athletics.

For Waterfield, this season has been a memorable one. It's the university's first NCAA Tournament since 2011.

Making the tournament has been a difficult feat, yet rewarding for Waterfield. As the team looks to get into the Sweet 16, fans know the Golden Grizzlies are ready.

"That's what I love about this team, they are always forward-focused, they are always thinking about the next game and not thinking past the game. What do we do next? Let's do that," said Jon Margerum-Leys, dean of the university's School of Education and Human Services.

Margerum-Leys has had season tickets for years now. He's impressed with the progress the basketball team is making.

Talking with fans on campus, it was clear one player stood out amongst the rest: Jack Gohlke.

"I can't tell you how many times I stood out of my seat when Gohlke was hitting those threes," Ashley said.

As the team shoots towards another win, they've got a new set of eyes on them.

For the university, it's something to expand on.

"Well, it's been research that shows a team that has a great season like ours..has more applications the following year, so one thing that this gets a higher profile," Margerum-Leys said.

Oakland University takes on North Carolina State at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday.