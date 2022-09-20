Oakland County Prosecutor Creates Mass Shooting Commission

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she has created a first-of-its-kind Commission that involves community stakeholders and national experts to develop an evidence-based curriculum to prevent gun violence and mass shootings.

"I just can't for one more day, turn on the tv or the news and watch more people killed and murdered - children, and say well, that's just part of our life," McDonald explained during a news conference at the Oakland County Prosecutor's office on Monday.

According to McDonald, not a single week has gone by this year without at least four mass shooting occurring here in the United States.

"I think there are a lot of things at play here and what this commission seeks to do is address all of it instead of focusing narrowly on one issue," McDonald said.

The Prosecutor is referring to the idea that every time a mass shooting occurs, the solution centers around gun control.

McDonald said she believes there are many more points of data to examine, such as information from school counselors and clear evidence of behavioral clues exhibited by potential mass shooters.

More than 40,000 people lose their lives each year to gun violence.

Prosecutor McDonald said she expects to release the findings of an on-going study in the next few months. The purpose of the study is to create a protocol for detecting and preventing behavior that may lead to gun violence.