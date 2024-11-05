Watch CBS News
Northville voting precinct moved due to gas leak

By Nick Lentz

By Nick Lentz

(CBS DETROIT) – A voting precinct in Northville has been moved due to a gas leak. 

The city reported the gas leak Tuesday afternoon at the original location of Northville City Precinct 1, the Northville Community Center. 

City officials says residents voting at Precinct 1 should now go to Hillside Middle School at 775 Center St. N. 

Northville has two voting precincts. Find out more about finding your polling location here.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time Tuesday.   

The city is in Michigan's 6th Congressional District. Voters in the district will choose between Democratic incumbent Rep. Debbie Dingell or Republican challenger Heather Smiley to serve as U.S. Representative. 

