Where do you vote in Michigan for the 2024 election? How to find your polling location.

(CBS DETROIT) – With the 2024 general election on Tuesday, Michigan voters are urged to make sure they have everything needed to vote, especially knowing where they can cast their ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to cast your vote.

Here's what to know about finding your polling location.

How to find your Michigan polling place?

Michigan voters can check their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host more than one precinct), as well as a sample ballot.

Can you ever vote in a different Michigan polling place?

Your polling location depends on your address and voter registration. Michigan residents can update their home address on their voter registration card after their move, which would potentially impact their polling location.

It is recommended that you check your voter registration status before heading to the polls.

What do you need to bring to vote in Michigan?

As a voter, you are not required to possess a photo ID to vote in Michigan.

If you do not have a photo ID, you can still cast your vote in Michigan. You must sign an affidavit stating that you do not have a valid photo ID. After signing the affidavit, you can cast your ballot.

If you have a photo ID, like a driver's license or state-issued ID, you must present it at the polling location.

The following are acceptable forms of photo ID:

Driver's license or state ID card issued by Michigan or another state

Federal, state, county or local government-issued photo ID

U.S. passport

Military photo ID card

Student photo ID card from an educational institution

Tribal photo ID card

Local or county-issued government ID

Concealed pistol license

If your photo ID or driver's license has expired, you cannot use it as a valid photo ID. Instead, you must sign an affidavit saying you do not have a valid photo ID.

You are entitled to bring voter information guides or pamphlets when voting, but you must take them with you once you've cast your ballot.

You can take a selfie outside of voting areas.

You can also be assisted by an interpreter to vote in a language that is not English.