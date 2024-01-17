Michigan closing current location of Northville Downs

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Gaming Control Board announced that the current location of Northville Downs will close after 80 years in operation.

Officials say patrons will not be able to place wagers in person at the track (301 S. Center Road in Northville) beginning Feb. 5 and the final race there is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Customers have until Feb. 10 to cash in any winning wagers at the race track.

Northville Downs will announce the return of simulcast wagering after it opens its new location.

"The Michigan Gaming Control Board expresses our deepest gratitude to all of the Northville Downs patrons who have made each race day memorable and thrilling," MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said. "We appreciate the support of those who have kept Northville Downs going for 80 years and look forward to the next chapter of horse racing in Michigan at a new location."

The race track opened in 1944 and is now looking at a new home in Plymouth Township after purchasing 128 acres of land near the corner of Five Mile and Ridge roads. It's the site of the former Detroit House of Corrections.

The proposed project would be divided into two phases. Phase one includes two-story grandstand seating along with a 23,000-square-foot racing building.

The plan is pending approval from the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees.