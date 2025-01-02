Three arrested in Northfield Township double homicide, child abduction

Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel investigated as possible terrorism act and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Three people have been arrested following a double homicide and child abduction in Washtenaw County Wednesday night.

Police responded to a home on the 2000 block of Nollar Bend Road in Northfield Township around 8:30 p.m. on New Year's Day for a shooting report.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds and a third victim who was also shot but still alive.

While investigating the shooting, police learned that two children had been abducted from the home during the shooting.

With the help of Ann Arbor police, Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, three suspects were arrested. Charges are pending a review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Police say the two children who were abducted have been found and are being evaluated at an area hospital. A surviving victim underwent emergency treatment at a hospital, where they are currently in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing, and the victims' identities will be released once the family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.