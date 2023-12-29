Authorities seek suspects who tried to spend thousands of dollars on scratch off lottery tickets in northern Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are searching for suspects who allegedly tried to purchase thousands of dollars on scratch off lottery tickets without having physical credit cards.

Authorities say several gas stations and convenience stores across northern Michigan have reported that the suspects would try to purchase the lottery tickets by typing in the credit card numbers without actually having the cards with them.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects have been seen driving a white Impala, a black Impala and a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office at 989-275-5101.