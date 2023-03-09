NEXT Weather Alert Day: Widespread snow expected for Friday morning commute

(CBS DETROIT) - Widespread snow is expected to move in Thursday night, picking up for Friday morning's commute. Roadways Friday morning will become snow-covered quickly, so plan on slick travel conditions for the morning drive. Any school closings or delays that happen for Friday, we will let you know about them on-air and online.

Winter Weather Advisories will start at 10 p.m. Thursday lasting until 2 p.m. Friday for all counties, with the exception being Sanilac and St. Clair County. For those two counties, the Winter Weather Advisory will start at 1 a.m. and go until 8 p.m.

For the rest of today, cloud cover will increase as we should stay dry during the daylight hours. Tonight, the snow will start to move in with temperatures hovering around freezing. The snow will pick up just before the morning rush, and the snow will be heaviest between the hours of 4 a.m. and noon. During that window we could receive a ½" to an inch of snow per hour. The snowfall will be widespread and it will turn windy, with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour. That will drop visibility and move the snow around, creating tricky travel. By the late evening, the snow will wind down as the low pressure moves to the north and east. However, after the system departs, lake-effect snow will be possible for our lakeshore areas and the thumb.

Overall, snow totals should check in between 3 and 6 inches.

The NEXT Weather Tracker will be out Friday morning, monitoring all conditions across the region. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.