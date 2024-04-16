Severe weather expected Wednesday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather will be possible on Wednesday.

Expect showers to move in late Tuesday night and continue through the day on Wednesday. The first half of Wednesday is not expected to be severe, but showers and a thunderstorm are possible. The second half of Wednesday is when the NEXT Weather team is anticipating the possibility of severe weather.

The timing of severe weather appears to be between 2-7 p.m., with the storm system moving through ahead of a cold front from west to east. Southeast Michigan is under a marginal (category 1 out of 5) and slight (category 2 out of 5) risk of severe weather.

The biggest threat of severe storms will be areas south of Interstate 69, which will be in the slight risk category. Areas north of I-69 to M-46 will be in the marginal risk category.

When these potential storms push through, expect a chance of isolated tornadoes, large hail up to 1-inch in diameter, and especially strong winds up to 60 mph.

Showers and storms will move out in the late evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies over the next couple of days.

