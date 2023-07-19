NEXT Weather Alert Day for severe weather risk in southeast Michigan Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe thunderstorms are once again possible this week for southeast Michigan, with Thursday as the lone day for strong activity.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The Storm Prediction Center has updated all of southeast Michigan to the slight (2 out of 5) risk category for severe storms.

In the early afternoon, a few showers and storms should begin to build and move through. Behind these is a strong cold front along and ahead of which most storm activity will likely form.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Our primary risks with any storms that reach severe limits will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

While flooding is lower due to the quick motion of storms, any heavy downpours will have a chance to pond up on area roads.

There remains some potential that if a storm were to reach supercell strength, then an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out tomorrow.

That risk is possible in any discrete, or individual, cells ahead of the approaching cold front.

The NEXT Weather Team will be staying in the weather center all day long before storms arrive until long after they are finished.

A NEXT Weather Alert Day means the CBS News Detroit team will be switching to weather as the primary coverage for the day.

Our teams will be live in the field, in the NEXT Weather Tracker vehicle, and ready at a moment's notice in the studio to provide severe weather coverage should storms strengthen.

If you are safely able to take pictures or video during or after the storms, including damage reports, please send them to CBSDetroitWeather@paramount.com.

Visit the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather page.