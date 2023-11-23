New York City Mayor Eric Adams denies sexual assault accusation filed by former colleague

Mayor Eric Adams denies sexual assault accusation filed by former colleague Mayor Eric Adams denies sexual assault accusation filed by former colleague 01:54

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is denying a woman's claim that he sexually assaulted her 30 years ago.

The claim stems from a lawsuit filed Wednesday night.

A woman says Adams sexually assaulted her in 1993, when he was with the NYPD. Usually, that would be past the statute of limitations and too long ago to sue. But the Adult Survivors Act suspended that time limit for a year-long period that expires at midnight Thursday.

The mayor planned to spend his morning serving pies and talking about Thanksgiving. Instead, he also found himself fielding questions on a far different topic.

"The accusation absolutely did not happen. I don't recall who this person is. I never recall even meeting them. I spent my life protecting people," Adams said.

In the lawsuit, a woman claims Adams sexually assaulted her when they both worked for the city and she is seeking at least $5 million. The suit does not provide specific details on the allegations.

It says, "The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses."

It is one of three Adult Survivors Act lawsuits filed this week by New York City-based attorney Megan Goddard.

"But this absolutely never happened, and it's just unfortunate," Adams said.

CBS New York does not name people who claim to be sexual abuse victims unless they choose to publicly identify themselves.

The lawsuit is not just against Adams but also against the NYPD Transit Bureau and the NYPD Guardians Association.

CBS New York reached out to them, along with the attorney who filed the suit, and the accuser, but we have not heard back.