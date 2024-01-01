New year, new jackpot: Powerball rises to $810 million

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - What better way to ring in the new year than with a new jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $810 million. No winner was announced in Saturday night's drawing.

According to the lottery, the winner has two options: a cash payout, which would be $408.9 million, or annual payments spread out over 30 years.

Though the odds of winning are one in 292.2 million, it's worth the risk for lottery players who say the sky is the limit if you win that kind of money.

"I'd take a trip to the Caribbean somewhere and figure out where to spend all this money," said avid lottery player Cleo Wilson from Southfield.

"I'd travel, and everybody I know, I'll mail them what I want them to have," said Lashawn Elom of Southfield.

"I would give some to the policemen and first responders," said Detroit resident Anthony Bowens.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at 11 p.m.