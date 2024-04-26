New bobbleheads of Oakland University's Jack Gohlke unveiled

(CBS DETROIT) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday unveiled the new limited edition bobblehead featuring Oakland University basketball player Jack Golhke.

Eyes were on Gohlke, a grad transfer, as the Golden Grizzlies entered the 2024 NCAA Tournament, making it to the second round after an upset over Kentucky. In that game, Gohlke finished with 32 points.

The team lost to NC State in a close second-round game, but it was enough for people to pay attention to Oakland.

The official Gohlke bobblehead is in a black uniform and performing a shot behind the three-point line. The museum released bobbleheads for $30 plus an $8 shipping fee per order. They are expected to be shipped in October.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released graphics of the bobbleheads featuring Oakland University's Jack Gohlke on Friday, April 26, 2024. National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

This comes after the museum released bobbleheads featuring Oakland head coach Greg Kampe and mascot Grizz.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with Jack Gohlke and Oakland to release these bobbleheads celebrating one of March's biggest stars," said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. "Jack's legendary performances will be remembered by fans across the world who were captivated by his incredible performances, and we know they're going to love Jack's first bobbleheads."

For more information on the bobblehead, visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website.