Oakland Golden Grizzles reflect on historic season, NCAA Tournament run

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - This year's Oakland University men's basketball season will be remembered as one of the best in program history.

The players and coach, Greg Kampe, clinched a run in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Horizon League tournament for the first time.

The Golden Grizzlies went on to beat No. 3 seed blue-blood Kentucky, 80-76, in the first round. This was thanks to a historic 32-point performance by Jack Gohlke. Gohkle knocked down 10 3-pointers, finishing one short of tying the NCAA record of 11, set by Loyola Marymount's Jeff Fryer in 1990.

In the Round of 32, Oakland took No. 11 seed North Carolina State to overtime.

The team never considered themselves a Cinderella story, but Kampe and his players now have memories that'll last a lifetime.

"What I'm most happy for is our alums, our president, our AD, and all the people who support Oakland basketball and care about it," said Kampe. "For one week, they got to be the big dog."

"You just got to seize the moment," said Gohlke. "Go out there and don't be nervous. There is going to be nerves and excitement, but honestly, I think the team with less nerves and relaxed will be more successful."

Oakland's win over Kentucky was the team's first NCAA Round of 64 victory in program history.