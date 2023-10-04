Negotiations continue between Canadian union, GM as deadline nears

Experts discuss UAW strike as Big Three automakers continue to announce layoffs

(CBS DETROIT) - As the deadline nears for contract negotiations between Unifor and General Motors in Canada, the union says it is still working to secure a uniform agreement with the automaker.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Unifor President Lana Payne says the union is pushing for a pattern agreement to keep the Big Three automakers from "lowering our wages, cutting our work standards, or pitting workers against each other."

The pattern agreement currently covers about 5,600 Ford of Canada workers after the union ratified a new three-year agreement last month.

"Our bargaining committee's mission is clear: We are here to negotiate a renewed collective agreement with GM that contains the same historic economic settlement that we secured at Ford," Payne said.

"We refuse to let these companies create divisions between us, our jobs, and our communities."

Unifor set a negotiation deadline with GM at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Meanwhile, thousands of workers in the United States have remained on strike since Sept. 15. The United Auto Workers, which is on strike against Ford, GM, and Stellantis, has called for workers at more than 40 plants across the country to walk out of the facilities.

UAW President Shawn Fain will provide an update Friday on bargaining with automakers.

On Tuesday, Ford proposed its seventh offer to the UAW. That offer includes a more than 20% pay increase for permanent workers and a 26% pay increase for temporary workers. In addition, the company proposed the traditional cost-of-living allowances and to reduce the time to earn top wage by more than half.

In response to the strike, Ford and GM have announced layoffs in multiple states.