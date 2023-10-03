Ford makes seventh offer to UAW, calling it the "strongest" yet

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company said it made its seventh offer to the United Auto Workers, calling it the "strongest" it has made.

The proposed agreement would run through April 30, 2028, Ford said in a press release. The company says the offer includes "unprecedented improvements in wages (putting employees among the top 25% of all U.S. jobs, hourly and salaried) and benefits, product commitments for every UAW factory, and job security."

The automaker says it has received two counteroffers from UAW.

"There's no doubt our UAW workforce put us on their shoulders during the pandemic, and these same workers and their families were hit hard by inflation. We want to make sure our workers come out of these negotiations with two things – a record contract and a strong future," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

The offer includes a more than 20% pay increase for permanent workers and a 26% pay increase for temporary workers. Ford also proposed converting temporary workers to permanent positions with at least three months of continuous employment.

In addition, the company proposed the traditional cost-of-living allowances and to reduce the time to earn top wage by more than half.

"We've put an offer on the table that will be costly for the company, especially given our large American footprint and UAW workforce, but one that we believe still allows Ford to invest in the future," Farley said.

It has been nearly three weeks since the UAW went on strike against Detroit's big three automakers. Workers at more than 40 plants across the country have been called to walk out and strike.

Ford recently announced that it temporarily laid off about 330 workers at its Chicago Stamping and Lima Engine plants.