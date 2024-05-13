Nearly 50 homes destroyed by last week's heavy storms in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, authorities say

Nearly 50 homes were destroyed and dozens more were seriously damaged during severe weather last week in southwestern Michigan's Kalamazoo County, authorities said Monday.

The lost homes included 24 mobile homes near Portage, the county's emergency management office said in an update.

The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes in the region on May 7, including one in the Kalamazoo area.

In response to the storms, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties. The declaration allows for all state resources to be available with local response and recovery efforts in the areas.

Federal Emergency Management Agency crews were arriving Tuesday to assess damage in southwestern Michigan.

"This is a traumatic event and a stressful time for many, and allowing us to interrupt their personal recovery efforts to begin our collective recovery as a community is greatly appreciated," said Mike Corfman, Kalamazoo County's emergency director.

NWS confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Portage on Tuesday, May 7. Weather officials say the tornado reached an estimated peak wind of 135 mph and touched down near the intersection of S. 10th Street and W. R Avenue. It traveled for about 11 miles, damaging home roofs and sidings.

The storm also caused the Portage Public Schools district to close its doors until Monday.

"It was one mile an hour short of being" an EF-3, Corfman said.

He said 28 people were still staying at an area shelter.

"We're trying to work out some longer-term sheltering for those people," Corfman said. "Generally, the people that are there, their homes are gone. They just cannot go back, period."