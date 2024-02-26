Nearly 300K Working Families Tax Credit checks sent to Michigan families so far

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that about 300,000 Working Families Tax Credit checks worth more than $219 million have been sent to Michigan households.

Taxpayers who received an Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families in 2022 will receive a supplemental check, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

"With the Working Families Tax Credit check now making its way into the mailboxes of Michiganders, many families will feel a great sense of relief," said Whitmer. "By rolling back the retirement tax and quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, we're not just saving hundreds of thousands of Michiganders money on their taxes; we're providing families the support necessary to focus on what truly matters—paying the bills, putting food on the table, or even affording the basics such as groceries. Let's continue to work together to lower costs for Michiganders and grow our economy."

READ: Tax season 2024: Here's how eligible Michigan residents can claim the Working Families Tax Credit

More than 700,000 households will receive these checks in batches.

"My team is working hard to ensure that 700,000 Michigan households receive their supplemental checks while simultaneously processing tax returns," said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "These checks are being sent in batches due to seasonal mailing demands. We anticipate this mailing will be completed in the next few weeks and ask eligible taxpayers to be patient as we work as fast as practical to get your check to you."

Officials expect all the supplemental checks to be sent out within five to six weeks from Feb. 13.

READ: Working Families Tax Credit checks being sent to Michigan households this week

Taxpayers should contact the Treasurer's office if they haven't received a check by April 1.

In 2022, residents eligible for the tax credit received a 6% Working Families Tax Credit, but because of a state law that took effect on Feb. 13, taxpayers will get a check for the remaining 24% for the 2022 tax year.