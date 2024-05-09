Construction projects prove major in Metro Detroit. Here's what to know.

Major construction projects in Metro Detroit: What to know

Major construction projects in Metro Detroit: What to know

Major construction projects in Metro Detroit: What to know

(CBS DETROIT) - When you hop on the interstate in the area, you can already bet there's some construction on your route. From lane extensions to new bridges being built, quite a bit is happening throughout the Metro Detroit area.

"We're the biggest part of the state, about 40% of the state in freeways; we've been lucky; we've got a lot of money to fix these roads. So we're going to fix these roads in areas, putting bandaids on them when they need surgery, we're doing surgery," said Diane Cross, a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A much-needed facelift is happening for many Metro Detroit roads. MDOT is spending nearly $1 billion to get roads back up to speed.

"Funding is not forever, so when we get the money, we got to use the money; it's not a blank check you can have whenever you need it down the road," Cross said.

Funding for the projects comes from the state, gas tax, and the federal government. In total, 17 current projects are underway or will get underway later this year.

From Macomb to Wayne counties, there's a range of bridgework and or resurfacing projects that are happening.

"Traffic heading to the airport that affects a lot of people, I-275 for the most part, that's mostly done so we will have plenty of times where we are down to one lane while we work on the bridge overhead, but this is the last year of that," according to MDOT.

When it comes to freeways, most of the ones in Metro Detroit have been rebuilt within the last decade. With much construction and traveling, closed roads can cause a hiccup in anyone's trek.

For those wondering why your GPS might not be reporting the construction, it's not necessarily MDOT's fault.

"I do know Google and Apple Maps take our information like any other state's public information. These businesses are welcome to it because we all use it to make our way around," Cross said.

According to MDOT, roadways will still receive maintenance as time goes on. They say to practice patience when driving through construction zones, as they always see accidents.

MDOT says after these current road construction updates, Metro Detroit's main roadways should be up to speed for the next two decades.

Anyone looking for the most updated road closures MDOT's Mi Drive Map.