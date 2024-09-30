Nationwide warrant issued for Detroit man who failed to appear in court for rape, kidnapping in Ohio

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a nationwide warrant has been issued for a Detroit man who failed to appear in court for an alleged rape, kidnapping and felonious assault in Ohio.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office and the Ottawa County Major Crimes Unit in Ohio offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Sabah Al-Talaqani's arrest.

Sabah Al-Talaquani Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Ohio

Officials say Sabah Al-Talaqani was charged with three counts of rape, one count of felonious assault and one count of kidnapping related to an incident in July 2023. He was released after posting a $500,000 cash bond.

According to records from the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court, a bench warrant was issued on Sept. 23 after Al-Talaqani allegedly tampered with his electronic monitoring equipment. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Records show his last known address is in the 6400 block of Plainview Avenue in Detroit. Authorities say Al-Talaqani also has connections in Washington, Ohio, Florida and Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ohio's Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 419-734-4404 or the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office at 419-734-6845.