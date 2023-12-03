The giveaway continues, getting violins to kids

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - Earlier this week we brought you the story of a social media post giving away violins that went viral, getting responses from all over the state and even the entire country.

In his initial post, Damien Crutcher asked his followers for help in giving away 40 violins. Since then, requests came flooding in with the demand, outdoing what he thought was possible.

On Saturday, additional instruments were given out in an effort to equip all children who requested it, with a violin.

Loved ones, educators, and more took to the Cass Corridor to pick them up.

While some picked up for their kids, others picked up on behalf of friends saying the opportunities are endless when it comes to music and there's no telling where learning to play an instrument will take someone.

"Instruments are expensive, so a lot of our families cannot afford instruments. So this initiative here would put them in the hands of those who are least able to afford and music education is important. It builds character," said one of the multiple people who came to pick up an instrument Saturday.

If you're interested in donating an instrument or signing up to get one in the hands of someone you know, you can email Damien Crutcher at dcrutcher@dso.org.