Social media post on Detroit violin giveaway goes viral with requests from across the country

Social media post on Detroit violin giveaway goes viral with requests from across the country

Social media post on Detroit violin giveaway goes viral with requests from across the country

(CBS DETROIT) - Damien Crutcher with Detroit Harmony has spent the past few years working to get instruments in the hands of kids.

He's given away around 600 since 2019, but even he was surprised by the interest he received after he made a social post that went viral.

"It was a surprise to see that one post can go that far," Crutcher said.

In the post made on Facebook and shared on X, Crutcher asked his followers for help to give away 40 violins.

The post was eventually seen by hundreds of thousands of people, and the requests for the violins started pouring in from all over the country.

"Downriver, other parts of Michigan, Louisiana, Florida and California, from all over the place requesting instruments for kids," Crutcher said.

Detroit Harmony was created by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to make sure every student had an instrument while also giving them access to music education.

Crutcher says the post taught him that kids' interest in music is much greater than anticipated.

"It taught me that there is a demand for instruments out there," he said. Parents and teachers want their kids to have a music education. They want their kids to play violin and everything else. So, that was good to see."

Crutcher also says the post highlighted the need for more music education programs within schools in the city.

He says Detroit Harmony now has a waiting list of around 120 people who want to get a violin because of the viral post.

He says he's already found a home for the 40 he originally wanted to giveaway, and he's working to get the other 80 into the hands of kids.

If you would like an instrument or want to donate one, contact Crutcher via email at dcrutcher@dso.org