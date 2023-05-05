MSU students celebrate graduation after tough year: "This is a really remarkable day for our graduates"

MSU students celebrate graduation after tough year: "This is a really remarkable day for our graduat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of Spartans graduated from Michigan State University on Friday in a ceremony that remembered those lost in the deadly shooting on campus earlier this year.

"Those we lost in the violence on February 13 will be recognized for posthumous degrees at their undergraduate college ceremonies. They will always be a part of our Spartan family," said interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff.

Students say that despite going to college through a pandemic and other deeply trying times, they have treasured their time here and are enjoying the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.

"It's really awesome to have something ceremonious like this to cap off such an amazing four years," said Jon Avery a graduating senior in the College of Communications.

"It's kind of like a full circle event coming here and being able to spend time with my friends especially to celebrate graduation with the friends that aren't going to be at my graduation ceremony," said Sarah Okeke a graduating senior within the College of Sciences. "It's just like a really nice moment."

MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen says this year's ceremony was wonderful.

"This is a really remarkable day for our graduates, celebrating their accomplishments in all of the challenges that they've overcome to get to this moment," said Olsen.

Olsen says he hopes one of the things graduates and current MSU students take away from this school year is a sense of togetherness.