Motown legend Martha Reeves meets Mariah Carey at Detroit concert

(CBS DETROIT) - Motown legend Martha Reeves and singer Mariah Carey shared praises for each other after meeting at Carey's recent show in Detroit.

The two met after Carey performed at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, as part of her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour.

"Got to meet and talk with Mariah Carey after her show here in Detroit," Reeves said on Instagram. "Possibly one of the finest entertainers I have ever met, and I have met many! Much love and respect! Love, Martha Rose."

In a comment on the post, Carey responded and said, "You are a legend!! It was truly my honor to meet you!"

Carey, a Grammy award-winning artist best known for her 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," will be on tour through Dec. 17, performing her holiday songs.

Reeves is known for hits including "Come and Get These Memories," "Nowhere to Run," "Heat Wave," and "Dancing in the Street," and previously served as a councilwoman in Detroit.

Earlier this year, during Black Music Month, CBS News Detroit's Executive Producer Impacting Communities Amyre Makeupson sat down with Reeves and discussed her impact on Detroit's Black music scene.