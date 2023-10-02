Mariah Carey bringing holiday concert tour to Detroit in December

(CBS DETROIT) - Singer Mariah Carey is bringing her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour to Detroit and Little Caesars Arena in December.

The multi-time Grammy award winner will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, December 1.

Carey kicks off her 13-city tour in Highland, Calif., on Nov. 15 and closes out with a performance at Madison Square Garden on December 17.

"Merry Christmas One And All! performances are set to be the must-attend events of this winter, as these live shows will be Mariah Carey's exclusive Christmas concerts for this holiday season. This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar's timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and fan-favorite chart toppers," Live Nation said in a statement.

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

Tickets are available through several presale options, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster and Live Nation.