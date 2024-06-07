Motor City Pride returns to downtown Detroit for 14th year

Motor City Pride kicks off for another year in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan's largest pride festival is back in downtown Detroit for the 14th year as the city prepares to celebrate Pride Month this weekend.

When the gates open at Hart Plaza, it will be packed with entertainers, vendors and excitement for this weekend's festivities.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the schedule of performances starts with a few musical artists before the Motor City Drag showcase at 3 p.m.

Day one will be highlighted with a performance by award-winning singer Loren Allred.

"We have a number of other local performers and drag queens that are going to be on the stages. We have some chorus. We have a wide range of music that will be all types of genres that's going to be as widely varied as our community is," said Motor City Pride chair Dave Wait.

The crowning moment of the weekend will be the annual pride parade, which kicks off on Sunday at noon. People are invited to return to Hart Plaza to enjoy another day of incredible performances, including an appearance from Jax, a "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant.

Wait says a celebration like this couldn't come at a better time as he's noticing an increase in hate targeting people identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We'd always have a few comments, but there's more and more of that and it's unfortunate that just the environment has gotten so divisive in so many different ways. We ignore that and focus on the positive message that we're all individuals, and we really want to show that Southeastern Michigan is a great place to live," Wait said.

Decades of risk-taking, battling stigma, and perseverance set the stage for events like this to be fully embraced by communities across the country. Motor City Pride is building on this foundation so no one has to worry about expressing who they truly are.

"Somebody who isn't 'out' in everyday life, that's what moves me the most. I get to meet a couple [people] who this is their first time being their authentic self," Wait said.

It's setting up to be a super fun weekend while also informing attendees about the continued efforts to achieve full rights for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Tickets are only $5 and anyone 12 or younger gets in for free.

You can find more information by visiting the Motor City Pride website.