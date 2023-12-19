Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara returns to downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara, which was labeled as the world's largest kinara of its kind, is returning to downtown Detroit this year.

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, the kinara will sit in the SW Garden of Campus Martius. Candles will be lit each day until the kinara is completely lit.

The week-long event will begin in Cadillac Square with African drummers, dancers and a special tribute to former Detroit City Council member, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson, who died earlier this year at age 72.

"I am proud to once again be a part of this special event to honor Kwanzaa," Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson said in a written statement. "The kinara is a special community and cultural symbol that represents the seven principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. These principles are shown every day by Detroiters of every walk of life, so it is appropriate that we have the kinara set up in the center of downtown for all to witness and enjoy."

The kinara, which sits at 30 feet tall, was constructed by Detroiters, featuring a durable framed wall structure weighted by metal plates and displaying the word "Kwanzaa" on the front.

It breaks down into 23 pieces to assemble and store.

"The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara is an embodiment of the principles of Kwanzaa – the unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, commitment to purpose and creativity it took to organize this effort has been a display of extraordinary faith," said project manager Gregory McKenzie.