More than 80K customers without power amid severe weather in Michigan

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather on Thursday in Michigan is causing thousands of power outages across the state.

As of 5 p.m. on July 20, DTE reported 61,043 customers without power. Meanwhile, Consumers Energy reported 19,728 of its customers in the dark.

A severe thunderstorm is in effect for Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Thursday. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 5:10 PM

