More than 72K DTE customers without power amid severe weather in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather on Thursday in Michigan is causing thousands of power outages across the state.

As of midnight on July 21, DTE reported 72,289 customers without power. Meanwhile, Consumers Energy reported 13,187 of its customers are affected

READ: NEXT Weather Alert Day for severe weather risk in Southeast Michigan Thursday

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continue to progress east through SE MI. The main hazards will be gusts around 60 mph and hail between 1-2 inches. A tornado cannot be ruled out as the storms approach the Metro region and locations south to the OH border. #miwx pic.twitter.com/iy0hzWYkvB — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 20, 2023

DTE urges residents to follow these safety tips with downed lines: