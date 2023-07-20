More than 72K DTE customers without power amid severe weather in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather on Thursday in Michigan is causing thousands of power outages across the state.
As of midnight on July 21, DTE reported 72,289 customers without power. Meanwhile, Consumers Energy reported 13,187 of its customers are affected
READ: NEXT Weather Alert Day for severe weather risk in Southeast Michigan Thursday
DTE urges residents to follow these safety tips with downed lines:
- Safety for the community is always DTE's top priority. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris, so be careful as you head outside. Remember a power line doesn't always spark, make noise or jump around. It could lay on the ground like a stick or snake.
- Stay at least one bus length (25 feet) away from downed power lines and don't touch anything they may be in contact with – always consider them live and dangerous.
- Everyone should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. Do not cross yellow caution tape.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won't come in.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.