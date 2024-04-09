Watch CBS News
More sunshine, mild temperatures for Southeast Michigan on Wednesday

By Karen Carter

(CBS DETROIT) -  Temperatures will be a little cooler on Wednesday but still above average for this time of year. 

The weather overall will still be beautiful, with high pressure and mostly sunny skies. 

Temperatures will begin in the mid-40s Wednesday morning and warm into the mid-60s by the afternoon. 

Calm winds will shift to the south-southeast at 5 to 7 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, as clouds increase in the evening, bringing a chance of rain around 8 p.m. 

Wet weather is expected to continue for the rest of the work week. 

First published on April 9, 2024 / 5:15 PM EDT

