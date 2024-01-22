More charges added against Shelby Township man accused of stabbing mother

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Shelby Township man who is facing charges for allegedly stabbing his mother is facing additional charges.

Miles Farish, 30, was charged with assault with intent to murder on Jan. 12, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. After an independent investigation, Farish was also charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer.

Farish is accused of stabbing his mother multiple times while she was asleep on Jan. 9. He also allegedly assaulted three officers who responded to the scene and attempted to arrest him.

Following the arrest, Farish was arraigned on the assault with intent to murder and received a $2 million cash bond. He was also referred for a mental health evaluation.

An arraignment hearing for the new charges will be scheduled for a later date.

"We will vigorously pursue justice for those who brazenly assault our law enforcement officers. Such acts not only jeopardize the safety of those who protect our communities but also undermine the very fabric of a society built on respect for the rule of law," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.