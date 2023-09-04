Monroe County Sheriff's Office searching for missing kayaker

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, the Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe County deputies responded to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach after witnesses reported seeing a kayaker struggling to stay afloat in the water.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they could not find the missing kayaker and learned from further reports that the individual may have gone under the water about 400 yards from the shore.

The county's dive team conducted an underwater search until 11 p.m. Sunday, when it was temporarily suspended.

They did not locate the kayaker and resumed the search on Monday, Sept. 4.

The sheriff's office says the victim's identity is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.