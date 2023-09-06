Authorities find body of kayaker missing in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The body of a kayaker who went missing in Monroe County on Sunday has been found, officials said Wednesday.

At about 8:03 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Monroe County authorities received a report of a body on the beach near Edgewater and Night streets in Detroit Beach, which is in Frenchtown Township.

When deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they discovered the deceased person was the kayaker who went missing on Sunday, Sept. 3, in Lake Erie near Grand Beach.

The kayaker has been identified as Roger Lee Fischer, 45, of Flat Rock.

He was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.