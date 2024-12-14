Monroe County residents reporting phony legal threats in phone scam, sheriff says

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A phone scam involving phony legal threats and demands of a payment through Venmo or Zelle has been reported by several Monroe County residents.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said his office received several reports of the scam on Saturday.

Authorities say the scammer claims to be a member of law enforcement, using names like "Sergeant Moody" and "Brian Quinn."

The scammer says the recipient of the call either has a warrant for their arrest, has failed to appear for jury duty or missed a court appearance.

The scammer then demands payment by various bill payment options, including mobile payment apps like Venmo and Zelle, and says the recipient will be arrested if they don't comply.

No law enforcement agency will call people and demand money or face arrest for any reason, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities recommend contacting the police or someone trustworthy for an opinion about the cal.

Anyone who encounters this kind of scam should contact their local police department or sheriff's office. Monroe County residents can report scams to central dispatch at 734-243-7070.