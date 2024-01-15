Detroit's annual MLK Day rally and march will feature speeches from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, UAW President Shawn Fain

(CBS DETROIT) - Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the 21st annual Detroit MLK Day Rally and March in Detroit will begin at noon.

People will meet for the march at St. Matthew's and St. Joseph's Episcopal Church for the rally and march to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib and UAW President Shawn Fain are scheduled to speak at the event to discuss the struggle for labor rights and the war in Gaza.

"We are rallying and marching for a cessation of militarism and economic exploitation," event organizers said online. "What is needed is a society where all people are guaranteed housing, clean water, food, energy, quality education and the right to equality and self-determination."

As widespread strikes have happened over the last year, including with autoworkers, nurses, actors and more, the rally will also honor the working people.

Labor unions are invited to participate in the event to help show the need for organizing to gain rights.

In addition, the antiwar traditions of King will be acknowledged as the war in Gaza continues.

"In addition to labor activism, we will acknowledge the antiwar and peace traditions of Dr. King, who was martyred in Memphis, Tennessee, during his intervention in a sanitation workers' strike in early 1968. Dr. King in the previous year, 1967, came out strongly against the U.S. genocidal war in Vietnam," event organizers said. "Today we are facing yet another genocidal war against the people of Gaza in Palestine. Thousands have been killed, including many children utilizing bombs and other weapons supplied by the U.S. government."

The rally is co-chaired by Aurora Harris, lecturer in African American Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, and Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire. It will also feature other Metro Detroit speakers and artists.

The church is located at 8850 Woodward Ave and includes the first independent African American Church in Detroit, dating back to the 19th century, according to event organizers. A community meal will follow the march.

You can visit the MLK Day Detroit Facebook page or the Eventbrite page for more information about the rally and march.