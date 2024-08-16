Body of missing woman found in Lake Michigan near Beaver Island, police say

Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The body of a woman who had been missing since Aug. 2 was found in Lake Michigan, near Beaver Island, state police said.

Michigan State Police say an unidentified body was found on the western shore of Beaver Island in Lake Michigan on Aug. 9.

On Thursday, authorities used dental records to identify the body as Kristen Terrien. Detectives notified her family.

Terrien was last seen on Michibay Beach, near Manistque Township Park, before she was reported missing.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We offer our condolences to Kristen's family and our community."

An autopsy has yet to be completed, and detectives are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manistique Outpost at 906-341-2102.