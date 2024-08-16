Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of missing woman found in Lake Michigan near Beaver Island, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories
Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The body of a woman who had been missing since Aug. 2 was found in Lake Michigan, near Beaver Island, state police said. 

Michigan State Police say an unidentified body was found on the western shore of Beaver Island in Lake Michigan on Aug. 9. 

On Thursday, authorities used dental records to identify the body as Kristen Terrien. Detectives notified her family.

Terrien was last seen on Michibay Beach, near Manistque Township Park, before she was reported missing.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We offer our condolences to Kristen's family and our community."  

An autopsy has yet to be completed, and detectives are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manistique Outpost at 906-341-2102. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.