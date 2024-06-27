Missing Michigan man found dead in Genesee County

Dearborn Heights faces shutdown, teen charged in connection to murder of deputy and more top stories

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Michigan man who was last seen on Sunday was found dead in Fenton Township on Thursday.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Austin James Berger appeared to have accidentally drowned in Marl Lake. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play.

"Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Austin. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search, shared the alert, and shared tips," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Berger was last seen at about 8:15 p.m. in the 16000 block of Hi Land Trail in Fenton Township. He was known to walk near Owen Road, downtown Fenton and Silver Lake Parkway.

The sheriff's office says Berger was not wearing glasses like he usually does.