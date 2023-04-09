Watch CBS News
Missing Dryden Township teen found safe

Nathan John Baughman     Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - A missing Dryden Township teen was found safe Saturday morning near the Michigan-Ohio border, officials say. 

According to Michigan State Police, Nathan John Baughman, 16, was in good health and was being reunited with his family. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office located Baughman. 

Baughman had been missing since he left his residence on Joy Road near Dryden Road in Lapeer County around 9 p.m. Sunday, April 2.    

