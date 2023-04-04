MSP searching for missing 16-year-old in Lapeer County

Nathan John Baughman Michigan State Police

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for 16-year-old Nathan John Baughman from Dryden Township.

According to MSP, Baughman, who has autism, was last seen at his residence on Joy Road near Dryden Road in Lapeer County around 9 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Baughman left a note in his bed saying that he was running away and discouraged anyone from trying to find him.

The sheriff's office says he has no history of running away and there was no indication he intended to harm himself.

He is believed to be traveling on a black Schwinn bicycle with green lettering. His direction of travel and destination is not known.

Baughman is believed to be wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants and black Under Armour brand running shoes.

He is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Baughman, please contact Lapeer Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.