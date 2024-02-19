Watch CBS News
Missing Auburn Hills 1-month-old found safe; mother arrested

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Auburn Hills police say a missing 1-month-old girl and her mother have been found safe after having not been seen for more than two weeks. 

Auburn Hills police said on Saturday, Feb. 17, they received a tip that Amanda Rose Prowell-Smith, 32, and her daughter, Eliza Prowell-Smith, were seen at a Warren laundromat. 

Prowell-Smith was taken into custody by Auburn Hills police on outstanding warrants, and Eliza was placed with Child Protective Services and taken to an area hospital for a check-up. She was uninjured in the incident. 

"This was an outstanding example of teamwork between the public and the police. I am incredibly proud of all the officers and detectives who worked on this case and their relentless search for Amanda and Eliza. I could not have asked for a better outcome to this search. Thank you to everyone who assisted," said Auburn Hills Deputy Chief of Police Scott McGraw in a statement.   

On Feb. 5, police issued an endangered missing advisory after Prowell-Smith allegedly assaulted a family member at an Auburn Hills residence on Feb. 2 and had not been seen since the incident. 

At the time, law enforcement said the baby was not born in a hospital, had not been seen by a doctor, and did not have a birth record. Police say Prowell-Smith has a history of mental illness. 

