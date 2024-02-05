Watch CBS News
Auburn Hills police issue endangered missing alert for 1-month-old baby

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Auburn Hills Police Department is searching for 1-month-old Eliza Prowell-Smith, who is believed to have been taken by her mother.

Police say the child's mother, 32-year-old Amanda Rose Prowell-Smith, assaulted a family member on Friday, Feb. 2, at an apartment in the 2300 block of South Boulevard. The family reported the child and Prowell-Smith missing on Monday after not hearing from them since the incident. 

Investigators learned the child was not born in a hospital, has no birth record, and has not been seen by a doctor. Additionally, it was reported that Prowell-Smith has a history of mental illness and is considered not to be stable enough to care for a child.

Police also learned that Prowell-Smith's two other children were removed due to her mental state.

Prowell-Smith does not have a phone or a car and is believed to not have the capability to care for Eliza.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

