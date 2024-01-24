Man who got shot by officers in Shelby Township wanted them to kill him, sheriff says

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An armed man shot by Shelby Township police officers earlier this month told police he wanted officers to kill him, according to Macomb County Sheriff, Anthony Wickersham.

Miles Farish, 30, is accused of stabbing his mother while she was sleeping. It happened at Shelby Oaks Apartments on Jan. 9. She survived the attack, according to authorities.

Farish took off and then called the police saying he wanted them to "kill him or he would kill police," according to the sheriff's office.

When officers arrived, they said Farish charged at officers with a knife. Officers tased him several times, before shooting.

"In his comments and even his actions, he wanted law enforcement to take action against him and shoot him. Possibly suicide by a cop but if you look at the reports, this investigation, the body camera, the Shelby Township Police Officers utilized extreme restraints before having to use deadly force in this situation," Wickersham said.

Farish survived the shooting and has no history of mental health issues, authorities said.

He was charged with assault with intent to murder.

Wickersham said the officers involved have both been cleared of wrongdoing and will be back on the job on Friday.